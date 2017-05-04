Adi Roche to speak during ‘The Little Way’ Novena

The founder of Chernobyl Children International, Adi Roche, will be among the speakers at ‘The Little Way’ Novena in Derry.

The Novena will take place from Saturday, May 6 to Sunday, May 14 in St. Eugene’s Cathedral.

Several guest speakers will be taking part on different days.

Adi Roche will speak on Wednesday, May 10, following the Evening Prayer at 7.30pm.

The Novena begins on Saturday, May 6 at 6pm with Mass and the Sacrament of the Sick.

Other speakers throughout the week will include Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, on Sunday and former Meath GAA player and manager, Seán Boylan, on Monday at 7.30pm.

Jon Sweeney will speak on Tuesday evening, followed by Archdeacon Robert Miller on Thursday and Sister Venedha on Friday after the 7.30pm Evening Prayer Services.

From Monday 8 to Friday 12 there will be daily Novena Masses at 6.30am followed by Confession and Novena Masses at 10am.

On Saturday, May 13 there will be Mass for those who have died at 10am and the Novena will close on Sunday, May 14 at 3pm with the Blessings of Roses.

The theme of the Novena is “To live out of love means to banish all fear.” A spokesperson for St Eugene’s said: “The Novena will be an opportunity to come and pray for a special intention and to ask St Thèrése to intercede. Everyone is welcome to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for this time of prayer and petition.”