Adult Learning Disability meetings

The Western Trust is to host a series of information sessions about future services for adults with a learning disability in Derry, Limavady and Strabane.

The Department of Health commissioned an independent facilitator, Anne McMurray, earlier this year to undertake ‘Speak Easy’ sessions with parents and carers’ groups and the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

The purpose of these sessions was to look at areas of unmet need, and to develop a model of involvement for service users and carers in shaping service provision within Adult Learning Disability Services.

Rosaleen Harkin, the Trust’s Assistant Director for Adult Learning Disability said: “This work has set the direction to progress Personal and Public Involvement (PPI) and we are now at a point where we need to engage with all stakeholders to test and implement the proposed model.

“In order to do this, the Western Trust will now communicate with all adults, with a learning disability known to the Trust and their carers, inviting them to information sessions to seek their views on the proposed model and ask them to indicate how they would like to become involved further in this work.

“Information will be posted out to homes.”

Information sessions have been rearranged for: Monday 23 October, Fir Trees Hotel, Strabane at 7pm; Wednesday 25 October, Waterfoot Hotel, Derry at 7pm; Thursday 26 October, Waterfoot Hotel at 10am; and Tuesday 7 November, Roe Park Hotel, Limavady at 7pm. Anyone interested in attending one of the above events can contact Geraldine Holmes or Ann Gormley on 028 7186 4323. In addition, the Trust will also share how new investment this year will be deployed.