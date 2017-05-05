Advice services must be sustained - MLA

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Elisha McCallion says it’s important advice services in the Greater Galliagh and Shantallow areas are sustained and enhanced.

Speaking ahead of meeting with groups from the area, Mrs McCallion said she wanted to offer her “continued support” for the advice services provided in the area for many years.”

She said there’s no doubt they are much needed services, “particularly as a result of the many changes to the welfare system due to the savage Tory cuts agenda.”

The MLA said the meeting is to “look about building the capacity of the services on offer to meet the needs of the community.”