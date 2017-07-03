Aerosol ignition caused explosion outside Derry home

An explosion outside a house in Derry at the weekend was due to ignited aerosol cans, police have said.

A window at the house in the Ballymagroarty area was damaged during the episode.

Police in the city are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident which occured at around 6am on Sunday, July 2.

Sergeant Richard Jack said: “Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the address and extinguished a small fire.

“The living room window of the house was damaged in the incident.

“A man who was in the house at the time was uninjured.

“Anyone who has information that could help with our investigation should contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 420 of 2/7/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”