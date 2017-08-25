Agencies on standby in case of more flooding

The government has said flood response agencies are today on standby due to warnings further flooding could occur in the North West.

A multi-agency statement was issued after the Met Office warned that there was the potential for more flooding of homes in the Derry area over the coming hours.

A total of 8,000 sandbags have now been distributed by officials over the past 48 hours, with stocks now being replenished.

The Department for Infrastructure said today that the PSNI, NI Fire & Rescue Service, Rivers and Roads, Northern Ireland Water and Local Government agencies were all on standby to deal with any further bad weather.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for rain up until 11pm on Friday night, and has stated: “Although some places will miss most of the showers, some heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop during today. Given the recent wet conditions, there is the possibility of localised flooding of homes and businesses as well as susceptible roads.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure meanwhile said: “Given pre-existing saturation levels and ground conditions across some Western/ North Western areas in particular, the increased risk of heavy showers today could lead to some localised flooding.

“Staff from all agencies are on the ground monitoring the situation, including latest weather reports, and ready to respond if necessary.

“The agencies continue to work together on the clean-up operation and are grateful for the patience of local people as this important work continues.”

Regional Community Resilience Groups have been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations, she said, adding:

“More than 8,000 sandbags have been distributed since Tuesday. Stocks are being replenished and will be made available in locations where there is an imminent risk to life or risk of significant damage to property from flooding.

“To report incidents of flooding, please contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100. Calls taken by the incident line staff are passed to the relevant responding Agency. All calls will be answered however waiting times may be longer when there is a high volume of calls. Please only phone 999 if there is a risk to life or you feel you are in danger and need the assistance of the emergency services.

“Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights, to avoid roads affected by flooding if possible and to take care driving.”