Airport is evaluating tenders from airlines

City of Derry Airport (CoDA) is now evaluating bids from airlines for a new subsidised service from Eglinton to London as the clock ticks towards the withdrawal of Ryanair flights to Stansted in March.

CoDA confirmed tender responses were opened in early January and that a prompt announcement will be made once the evaluation process is completed.

A spokesperson for City of Derry Airport said it applied to the EU Commission for Public Service Obligation designation of its route to London, which was approved, and tendered in the Official Journal of the European Union.

“Elected officials from Derry City and Strabane District Council opened tender responses in early January and applications are now been evaluated. The airport will provide an update on completion of this evaluation process,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also outlined that City of Derry Airport is currently working with the Department of Economy and the European Commission to agree a compliant mechanism for route development funding received from the N.I. Executive in September 2016.

Economy Minister, Simon Hamilton, has promised the £7m support package for City of Derry Airport announced last year will be delivered in a way that is compliant with European Union state spending rules.

This relates to £2.5m in support from the Executive.

“My Department is liaising with the airport in relation to the £2.5million route development element of this support package and the mechanism for delivery will take account of EU State Aid requirements,” said the Economy Minister.