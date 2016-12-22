Airport website revamp as more passengers go mobile

City of Derry Airport has launched a totally revamped website ahead of the New Year.

The updated site, www.cityofderryairport.com, includes changes to navigation, with dropdown menus for both mobile and desktop versions.

The airport has said that mobile browsing at the airport has now surpassed desktop browsing.

As such, the new website has been optimised for mobile devices to boost customer engagement.

The airport has also improved the structure of its content, so customers can get more from a quick read.

Commercial and marketing manager, Charlene Shongo, said: “Our new website has been built on a responsive framework providing an optimal viewing and interaction experience for our customers.

“The site has easy reading and navigation with a minimum of resizing, panning, and scrolling across a wide range of devices from desktop computer monitors to mobile phones. Menus have also been streamlined to give quicker access to information with a consistent look and feel across all content. There is a whole host of smaller but impactful changes, all aimed at making our customers online experience of the airport site much more user friendly and focused.”

Charlene said the airport also welcomed feedback to help further improve the browser experience of the new website and encourages customers to get in touch via email: info@cityofderryairport.com.