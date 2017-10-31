Alliance Party to host Conference in Derry

The Alliance Party will be hosting its first Autumn Conference in Derry this Saturday, November 4.

The event will take place in the Everglades Hotel and will focus on ‘connecting cities’ and Brexit, as well as marking the return of Leader Naomi Long after a leave of absence.

Ms Long, who announced she was taking time off after going into hospital back in August for surgery. will address conference in Derry for the event. Prior to this, she will also take part in a range of engagements across the city on Friday afternoon.

Ms. Long will meet with local organisation Ignite and later visit Groarty Integrated P.S. in Ballymagraorty. She will also meet with Women’s Aid and with representatives from local business, Airporter on Friday afternoon. This will be followed by a meeting with Jim Roddy from City Centre Initiative on Friday evening.

Saturday’s conference will start at 10am with a packed agenda, including a panel debate on ‘Connecting Cities.’

Among those taking part will be Kellie Armstrong MLA (session chair), Jennifer McKeever, Airporter, Paul Murray, Director, Foyle Language School, Councillor Nuala McAllister and Professor Hugh McKenna, North West Medical School, Ulster University.

This will be followed by a panel debate on the implications of Brexit.

The ‘Brexit means Barriers’ event at 11.30 am will feature Stephen Farry MLA (session chair), Journalist and Economist Paul Gosling, Stephen Kelly, Manufacturing NI and the Chief Executive of Derry’s Chamber of Commerce, Sinead McLaughlin.