Altnagelvin bus link was scrapped due to no demand

The Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard says a direct bus service between Altnagelvin and Enniskillen was discontinued due to a lack of demand.

Mr. Hazzard said the direct route, which ran for three years, was scrapped in 2015 when Translink’s route subsidies were significantly reduced.

“The previous direct services that operated from Enniskillen and Altnagelvin Hospital between September 2012 and September 2015 were judged to not be sustainable due to low passenger numbers,” he said.

“During 2015, bus subsidy to Translink reduced significantly. In conjunction with my Department, Translink continually monitors services to ensure that demand is met and that an appropriate level of service is in place,” he added.

The Minister, however, said he believed travel between Enniskillen and Altnagelvin was well-facilitated by a range of Translink services including Service 94 from Enniskillen to Omagh, Express Service 273 from Omagh to Derry and Foyle City Services FY2, FY4, FY5 or FY14 to Altnagelvin.

“Alternatively, passengers can travel from Enniskillen to Ballygawley on Express Service 261. From Ballygawley, passengers can travel on the Express Service 273 to Derry bus depot from which they can use the services to travel to Altnagelvin Hospital. I understand that the services between Enniskillen and Altnagelvin via Omagh/Ballygawley and Derry bus depots are well utilised and remain sustainable,” he added.