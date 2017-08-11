Altnagelvin Hospital situation ‘improving’ - Trust

Routine inpatient treatments are to get back up and running at Altnagelvin after services had to be cancelled over a fortnight ago due to a staffing shortages and a bug at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust confirmed that the situation is being brought under control and all wards previously affected have now reopened to admissions.

Over 100 new nurses are also due to start employment within weeks.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “Like all other level one acute hospitals Altnagelvin faces challenges on a daily basis, however, the Trust is pleased to say the position at the hospital is improving.

“The number of postponed routine inpatient operations have also declined in recent weeks.

“Out of a potential 271 scheduled inpatient operations that were due to take place week commencing August 2, 244 went ahead as planned, there were 27 postponed.

“The Western Trust apologises for the inconvenience this may have caused to any patient who has had their routine procedure postponed. These will be re-appointed.

“All procedures at the hospital’s Day Case Unit, all urgent cases and all cancer surgery continue to take place.

“All wards that were closed due to infection control issues have now reopened.”

The spokesperson continued: “The Western Trust is delighted to confirm that 118 student nurses have been offered full time permanent employment at the Western Trust.

“All candidates have accepted the offer of employment pending successful completion of the training programme and are currently progressing through the recruitment stages.

“Their posts will commence in September 2017.

“We wish to pay tribute to our clinical and nursing staff working at the hospital and would also like to thank the public for their patience and understanding during this time.”