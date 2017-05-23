An Post Rás arrives in Buncrana tomorrow

The An Post Rás kicked off on Sunday, and stage four of the top sporting event will stop off in Inishowen tomorrow.

The cyclists are due to arrive in Buncrana at approximately 2.10pm, with speeches starting at 1.30 in the Market Square.

Councillor Nicholas Crossan welcomes the event coming to Inishowen and said local cyclist Ronan Mc Laughlin will be looking for a stage win in Donegal. “This is a great boost for tourism in the peninsula, especially with the TV coverage of the event. I hope everyone can come out in support of the Rás on Wednesday afternoon,” he said.

Donegal County Council has produced an interactive map that can be used by cyclists, spectators and those following the route.

“The main map highlights the routes for stages 4, 5, and 6 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next,” says Daragh McDonough, GIS Project Leader in the Council.

“The map also includes distance markers, estimated arrival times at various locations along each stage and includes the locations of all the mountain climbs.”

Daragh believes that this map will be useful to safely plan spectating or following the peloton.

“You can get a real virtual feeling of the route using the 3D map with bookmarks to key locations along the route showing the length and severity of climbs, and we would encourage spectators to upload their images onto our social photo map.”

The map can be found at www.donegalcoco.ie