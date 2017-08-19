Anderson pays tribute to victims

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson has paid tribute to international aid workers on World Humanitarian Day.

Martina Anderson said: “Every year on World Humanitarian Day, we shine a spotlight on the millions of civilians around the world whose lives have been caught up in conflict.

“On this day I want to pay particular tribute to the brave health and aid workers for their efforts in conflict zones around the world.

“Often these aid workers are targeted or obstructed as they work to help people in need.

“I also want to commend the the government employees, members of civil society and representatives of international organisations and agencies who risk their lives to provide humanitarian aid and protection. “Those who carry out vital and lifesaving humanitarian work should not be targets; they are humanitarian heroes.”