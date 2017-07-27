Anderson welcomes Barnier GFA pledges

The European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier says he is personally committed to ensuring the Good Friday Agreement is in no way undermined by the United Kingdom’s proposed departure from the European Union (EU).

That’s according to Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson, who recently sent a copy of her party’s ‘Special Status within the EU - Essential Principles concerning the border in Ireland and the status of the north of Ireland’ document to Mr. Barnier in order to emphasise how important it was to protect the Good Friday Agreement during the Brexit negotiations.

She said it was vitally important that the Good Friday Agreement was protected in all its parts in line with a recent joint resolution of the European Parliament.

Ms. Anderson said: “Michel Barnier has now responded and said he is ‘personally committed to make every effort to ensure that nothing in the withdrawal agreement undermines the Good Friday Agreement.’

“That commitment is welcome and underscores the EU’s determination to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

“However the fact that Michel Barnier has previously pointed out that more work is needed to protect north-south bodies sows that Britain does not share this determination.”

Ms. Anderson reiterated Sinn Féin’s call for special status for the North.

“Securing designated special status for the north within the EU would not only protect the Good Friday Agreement in all of its parts but it would also protect the rights of Irish citizens.”