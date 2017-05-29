Anger after defibrillator stolen in Derry

A piece of life-saving equipment has been stolen from outside a shop in Derry.

The defibrillator, which was paid for with money from the local community, was stolen from outside the Spar shop on Rossdowney Road said PSNI.

"The defibrillator was put there for one single purpose: TO SAVE LIVES!

"If anyone has any knowledge of who stole it please contact Police on 101. If the person who took it manages to find even the tiniest fraction of a conscience please return it," said PSNI Foyle.