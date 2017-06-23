Anger as bomb puts people out of their homes

The bomb squad have blown up a viable device in a controlled explosion on the outskirts of Derry.

Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene at Cornshell Fields and carried out a controlled explosion on what was declared a viable device.

It has since been taken away for further examination.

A number of residents who were evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return to their properties.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “Once again we have disruption caused to a local community due to a suspect device.

“It’s very upsetting for local residents caught up with all this disruption.

“Whoever is responsible for leaving this device needs to get off the backs of this community.”

Detective Constable Kavanagh appealed to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Cornshell Fields, in the early hours of yesterday morning, Thursday, June 22, to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1311 22/06/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.