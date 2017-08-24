Animal syringes found in wake of flood

A local residents group has issued a health and safety warning after Tuesday's flood carried animal syringes into gardens.

The warning was issued by Burt Residents on its Facebook page on Thursday morning.

The syringes were discovered by a woman who lives in the Carrowreagh area of Bridgend, Co. Donegal.

"A resident who was affected by recent flooding in the Bridgend area has asked people to be aware of the possibility of farm animal syringes being washed up with debris from the flood water," read the warning.

"A number of these have already been discovered and there could be more. This obviously carries a risk of health and safety if found especially by children or young people who may not be aware of the dangers. Just be careful when shifting debris."