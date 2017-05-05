Anniversary mass in Faughanvale for Fr. Jack Gallagher

There will be a special mass this weekend to remember the 20th anniversary of the passing of Derry priest Fr Jack Gallagher.

Fr Gallagher was PP in Faughanvale from 1988 to 1997 and curate in Tamnaherin from 1978 -1988.

His time as parish priest co-incided with the horrific shootings at the Rising Sun Bar in Greysteel where his spiritual leadership was a great source of comfort to the victims’ families and the wider community of the parish. He is fondly remembered there, and also in the Long Tower, and in Donegal where he taught in Carndonagh and spent much time in the Gaeltacht pursuing his great love of Irish language.

The mass is at 6pm on Saturday May 6th, in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale.