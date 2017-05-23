Annual ‘Walk for Diabetes’ at Benone beach

Limavady Support Group is hosting their popular Walk for Diabetes at Benone Beach this weekend and urges the public to join them.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Volunteer Development Manager, Heather Causer said: “The Limavady Walk for Diabetes is always a popular event so come along to support the group and the local diabetes community. The walk is approximately 2-3 miles long, suitable for all and a great opportunity to meet others in the local area.

“There are now over 100,000 people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland so this is a condition that is impacting more and more of us. Diabetes UK supports groups like in Limavady are integral to providing a support network and all the information needed to help people manage their diabetes with confidence.

“Diabetes is serious and it is multi-faceted with serious long-term complications if it is not managed well.

“You do not need to face it alone so join with us to know diabetes and fight diabetes.”

The walk takes place on Saturday, May 27 from 2-4pm.

To find out more about the event, and to register, email nivolunteering@diabetes.org.uk