Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn to help out boxing club affected by flood

World renowned boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, has said he "will try and help" a boxing club in Inishowen affected by recent flooding.

Dunree Boxing Club, which is just outside Buncrana, was severely damaged when torrential thunder and lightning storms resulted in catastrophic flooding in some areas of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone.

Boxing club member, Charlie Duffy, tweeted a picture of the damage to boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, who represents world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

"Dunree Boxing Club destroyed by the floods, Donegal, Ireland, could really use a hand lads @RealCFrampton @TheNotoriousMMA @EddieHearn," said Mr. Duffy.

Mr. Duffy also sent his appeal for help to Belfast boxer, Carl Frampton and Irish U.F.C. star, Conor McGregor.

"Please send an email to Karen.mazzone@matchroom.com we will try and help," replied Hearn.