Anti-war activists selling white 'peace poppies' in protest at militarism

Anti-war activists in Derry are selling white 'peace poppies' in the run up to the 99th anniversary of the signing of the WWI armistice in a protest against militarism and the glorification of war.

All monies raised from the sale of the poppies, which are issued by the Peace Pledge Union, will support refugees encamped at Calais in France, mere miles, appropriately, from the former WWI battlefields of Flanders.

Davy McAuley of the Derry Anti War Coalition, which is facilitating their sale, said: "At this time every year we are surrounded by militarism and a celebration of war.

"We see no real acts of remembrance, just propaganda and glorification of barbarism.

"The concept of the peace poppy is to remember the victims of war and to redouble our efforts to prevent further wars.

"Most people who die in war will never have a parade or a monument, we wear these to celebrate their lives and protest at their deaths."

The white poppies will be available in the following locations; Sandino's Bar, Samara's Shop, Little Acorns Bookshop, Bedlam Market and Yez Photography.

They can also be purchased by contacting the DAWC and the Derry Refugee Solidarity Group on Facebook.

All money raised will go directly to FAST- First Aid Support Team, for refugees in Calais.

Mr. McAuley said the organisers would like to thank the businesses who have agreed to help with the peace poppy distribution and encourage the people of Derry to support the project.