Thornhill old girl, Aoibheann O’Reilly, has been presented with a McAleese Scholarship to study at Dublin City University.

The scholarships, each worth 1000 euros, were awarded to three students from the North in recognition of their achieving a minimum of 2 ‘A’ and 1 ‘B’ grade results.

Well done to Aoibheann who is currently studying for a Bachelor of Education at DCU.