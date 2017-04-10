Appeal after arson at house in Limavady

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of criminal damage caused to a residential premises in the Rathbeg Crescent area of Limavady.

Detective Constable McCaw said: “It was reported that in the early hours of Friday 7th April, a fire was deliberately ignited in a vacant residential premises in the Rathbeg Crescent area of Limavady.”

The NI Fire & Rescue Service said they responded to the blaze at 12.50am.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the blaze in the living room,” said a spokesperson.

“Crews ventilated the smoke from the premises. The cause of the fire appeared deliberate. Fire crews from Limavady stations attended the incident.”

Detective Constable McCaw said police are appealing to anyone that may any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Coleraine Reactive and Organised Crime Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 45 of the 07/04/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111,” added Det. McCaw.