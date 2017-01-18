Appeal after arson in Limavady

Detectives are appealing for information after two wheelie bins were set on fire in the Coolessan Walk area of Limavady during the early hours of Wednesday (18th).

The fire, which was discovered just before 3am, spread to two oil tanks.

Detective Constable Jenny Higgins is appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or has information about who started the fire to contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively information can be passed on anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111.