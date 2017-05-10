Appeal issued over missing couple Brian and Janice Docherty

An appeal has been issued after Brian and Janice Docherty, who had been living in Derry, were reported missing last Thursday, May 4.

The PSNI in Foyle issued the alert on Wednesday, stating: “Brian and Janice Docherty were reported as missing to police on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

“Police have received information that they may be in the Republic of Ireland close to Letterkenny.

“If you have any information that may help locate Brian and Janice Docherty missing since Thursday, May 4, 2017 please contact the PSNI on 101 or An Garda Siochana on 1800 666111.”