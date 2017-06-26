Appeal over ‘brutal’ gang attack on Derry man

Appeals have been issued for anyone who witnessed a brutal assault on a teenager in Derry to come forward to police.

Detectives are investigating after a man was assaulted in the Creggan area of Derry early on Sunday morning.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: “The 19-year-old victim was walking between Glenowen Park and Forrest Park at around 4am when he was set upon by three males.

“He was struck a number of times with a metal bar, sustaining cuts and bruises to his face and body.

“At least one of the assailants is described as being in possession of a firearm however this was not used during the assault.”

He added: “Detectives at Strand Road are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone else with information regarding this crime. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 332 25/06/17.

Alternatively information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”

Sinn Féin Councillor for the area Colly Kelly branded that attack “brutal”.

Colr. Kelly said: “I would urge anyone who has information on this brutal attack to contact the PSNI.”