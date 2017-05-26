Appeal over missing Derry teenager

Police in Derry have issued an appeal for information about a missing teenager.

Biddy Mongan (18) has been missing since 1.30pm on Tuesday.

She lives in the Derry area however police have said she may have travelled to either Belfast or the Newry area.

Biddy is described as being 5’1” tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length red hair and blue eyes.

She has a tattoo on her left wrist spelling ‘Aaron’. The teenager was last known to be wearing blue skinny jeans, a black top, a white crochet crop top, white trainers and was carrying a pink handbag.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Sgt Breen at Strand Road PSNI Station on 101, quoting reference number CC2017052400907.”