Appeal to help find missing Derry man

Police and the family of missing Derry man Niall McLaughlin have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Niall was last seen on Shipquay Street in Derry’s city centre on Saturday night last, October 21.

The 22-year-old is described as being approximately 5’9” in height with dark brown hair.

Niall is believed to have been wearing jeans, a black top and white trainers when he was last seen on Saturday night.

Police are appealing for Niall or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1307 of 22/10/17.