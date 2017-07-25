Application is a ‘positive sign’

SDLP MLA, Mark H Durkan, has said a planning application for a Spine Road Network at the H2 site on the Buncrana Road, is a “positive sign.”

Mr. Durkan was speaking to the ‘Journal’ following the recent publication of the planning application for the Spine Road Network, which will provide the infrastructure necessary for the proposed residential development on the site.

“It is certainly a positive sign that this major development appears to be back on track after years of complications.

“This site offers a tremendous opportunity to create a significant boost to the construction industry; our local economy and to the housing supply on the West Bank of the city.

“Crucial to the success of this scheme will be the implementation of the necessary infrastructural improvements to support this volume of homes.

“It is imperative that, in order for the site’s potential to be realised, we get it right ,” he maintained.

Information was provided to a number of residents in the Buncrana Road area over recent weeks, however, Mr. Durkan said many residents were still not aware of the planning application.

“SDLP activists were in the surrounding area at the weekend and many residents were unaware of the ongoing public consultation process.

“It is important that local people get the opportunity to ask questions and have input into this application. In fact, I would encourage anyone who wishes to find out more to contact the council.’’

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said the planning application for the Spine Road Network A/2005/1301/F, at the H2 zone on Buncrana Road, is an application for the infrastructure necessary to serve the residential development of the entire H2 zoning (A/2006/0441/O).

“The Spine Road network consists of local distributer roads, with combined foot and cycleway creating safe pedestrian and cycle routes linking all of the main elements of the zone together.

“The updated environmental information, plans and drawings of the road network are available online and can be viewed on the Northern Ireland Planning Portal at www.planningni.gov.uk

“Any residents with further queries are advised to contact the Planning Department at the local council.”