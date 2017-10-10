‘Apply now for share of Ardmore wind farm cash’

Students from Derry are being encouraged to apply for share of an £80,000 scholarship pot, which has been generated by the largest wind farm in the North, the SSE Airtricity-owned, Slieve Kirk Wind Park in Ardmore.

The SSE Airtricity Scholarship is open to students from counties Derry and Tyrone, and covers approximately 50 per cent of their fees for applicable courses at Ulster University or South West College.

However, time is running out. The application process closes on October 20 and only applications received by Registered Post to Ulster University or South West College, with supporting evidence attached, will be accepted. The 2017 SSE Airtricity Scholarship application form and full details can be found at ireland.sse.com/scholarship.

Derry SDLP Colr. Shauna Cusack encouraged students to apply.

She said: “This is an excellent opportunity for some lucky individuals to help alleviate some of the financial burden and debt now associated with higher education.

“I welcome the assistance that SSE are providing with this scheme which is now in its fourth year and would encourage anyone applying to the qualifying Foundation, Degree and Masters courses to make an application. There is also a number of new courses which have been added this year to the list of options giving students more choice.”

She said it was refreshing to see a firm supporting communities through learning and development.