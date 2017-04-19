Approval for Clondermott School site plans welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson has welcomed planning approval for a raft of developments on the old Clondermot School in the Waterside.

Colr. Jackson said: “This development will undoubtedly build on the great work that is currently ongoing between the communities in Irish Street and Top Of The Hill.”

The plans for the area include a full size gaelic/rugby pitch, a full size 3G soccer pitch, tennis courts, cricket and a pavilion that will provide changing facilities.

Colr. Jackson said that the site “will also provide a much needed space to run community programmes and events”.

“This iconic development will not only strengthen the work of bringing the two communities together, it also has the potential to take away an interface by creating a truly shared space where people of all ages and backgrounds will want to come to,” he said.