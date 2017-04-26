April 1992

Major traffic disruption is certain in Derry over the next number of weeks following yesterday’s confirmation by the British Army that it plans to close the cross-border permanent checkpoints situated at Culmore and the Letterkenny Road.

The closure of both checkpoints is expected to occur following the May 4 holiday weekend.

Both cross-border facilities are expected to remain closed for an unspecified period of time for what the Army described as “improved protection for those members of the security forces who work within them”.

Reacting angrily Derry SDLP Councillor William O’Connell said that it was about time the British Army considered permanently removing the cross-border checkpoints rather than substantially re-building them, a fact, which reinforced Derry’s position as the most heavily fortified city in Western Europe.”