April 1992: Arts Council cash secured for work on Playhouse

Derry’s new city centre community arts project, the North West Play Resource Centre, at Artillery Street, has received funding from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland to assist with its start-up costs.

The playhouse, as well as promoting play and the quality of play through creativity and the arts, will house a dance studio, rehearsal rooms, a multi-purpose auditorium with a seating capacity of 140 as well as a shop selling art and craft materials.

Already the North West Play Resource Centre has 80 member groups including schools, youth clubs and playgroups from Counties Derry, Donegal, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

At present trainees from the Waterside Churches Group for Community Training Services and Inner City Trust are working on the building’s refurbishment.