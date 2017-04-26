April 1992: Council has serious image problem, claims Campbell

Derry DUP Councillor Gregory Campbell has claimed that the serious under-representation of members of the Protestant community on the Derry City Council workforce is a direct result of an image problem, which the local authority has created for itself over the years.

The Waterside Councillor has also claimed that the Council’s stance “intimidates and angers” the unionist population and is an important factor in the Council’s religious composition - currently 32 per cent Protestant - which he said needed serious “redressing” and was a matter for the Fair Employment Commission to investigate.

He said: “The Council quite often becomes very triumphalist with regard to the nationalist community and issues affecting them, which can and does intimidate and anger members of the Protestant community.”