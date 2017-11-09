Arctic winds to plunge temperatures down to -3°C this weekend

Temperatures are set to plunge as low as -3°C this weekend, according to Met Eireann.

"Sunday night will become very cold," reads a post on the official Met Eireann website.

"Lowest temperatures are likely to fall to between -3 and +2 degrees with a widespread ground frost."

The cause of the cold weather is Arctic winds blowing down cooler air from the North Pole.

The cooler air could result in snow and sleet on mountains.

"After a cold and frosty start on Monday cloud will gradually increase from the northwest with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle later in the day and overnight," read another post on the Met Eireann website.

"Still likely to be cool on Monday but Monday night will become milder and frost free. Staying cloudy and mild on Tuesday with further outbreaks of rain."