Arson attack in Derry ‘attempt to endanger life’ - PSNI

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following what the PSNI have called “an incident of arson with intent to endanger life” in the Galliagh area of Derry.

The attack occurred at a property in the Bloomfield Park area of estate on Sunday.

PSNI Detective Inspector Michael Winters stated: “At around 12.45am, Sunday July 9, a fire was reported at an address in Bloomfield Park.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact detectives at Strand Road PSNI station on 101 quoting reference number 89 of 09/07/17.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”