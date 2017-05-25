Artist Rita Duffy bound for Tower Museum art series

Acclaimed Belfast artist Rita Duffy is to take part in the latest instalment of the Tower Museum Art Series in Derry.

Duffy will be attending the free ‘Your City, Your Art’ on Thursday, May 25, from 10.30am to 11.30am.

The series of workshops form part of the Creative Community Connections project, funded by Esmee Fairbairn, and organised by National Museums NI in partnership with Derry City and Strabane Museum and Visitor Service.

The series offers the opportunity to gain a unique, personal insight into the work of some of the most influential artists hailing from the region.

Curator of the museum, Roisin Doherty, said: “Your City, Your Art offers the opportunity for people to access and learn more about works from the art collection of the National Museums Northern Ireland and our own collection here at the Tower Museum.

“The pieces are put on display and discussed in an open forum, which allows both art enthusiasts and those new to art, to reflect on the works and hear more about the artist, their life and their motivation. You don’t have to have any previous knowledge and we hope that by giving more access to publicly owned art collections it will change perceptions.”

Duffy will talk about her work alongside one of her own paintings from the National Museums Northern Ireland collection.

The Your City, Your Art event is free and no previous booking is required for this open session.