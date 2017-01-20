Assembly Election 2017: Raymond McCartney and Elisha McCallion expected to run for Sinn Fein in Foyle

Raymond McCartney and Elisha McCallion are expected to be chosen to run for Sinn Féin in the Foyle constituency.

Outgoing Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney, an experienced political figure in Sinn Féin, was first elected to the Assembly in 2004.

Elisha McCallion is seen as one of a number of rising figures within the party.

Mrs. McCallion, a former Mayor of the city, is a councillor on Derry City & Strabane District Council.

This will be her first time running for a seat in the Assembly.

Sinn Féin will hold their Foyle selection convention in Derry tonight - a day after outgoing Foyle MLA and deputy Sinn Fein leader Martin McGuinness announced he was retiring from politics and would not be contesting the election.