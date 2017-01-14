Assembly Election 2017: Sinn Fein select Caoimhe Archibald and Cathal O’hOisin for East Derry

East Derry Sinn Féin have unanimously selected sitting MLA Caoimhe Archibald and former assemblyman Cathal Ó hOisín for the upcoming Assembly election.

Speaking after the selection convention in Dungiven this afternoon, Caoimhe Archibald - who was elected in 2016 - said: “I am honoured to be selected to stand again by my fellow activists. We are facing into an election due to the arrogance of the DUP and Arlene Foster and the time is right for the people to have their say.

“Gregory Campbell proudly boasted ‘bring it on’ in reference to an election only a few weeks ago. Well we have brought it on. This election is about equality for all, about rights for all and about an end to corruption and arrogance of the few.”

Cathal Ó hOisín, a former Limavady councillor and mayor, lost his seat in the last election. He’s hoping to take it back.

“I too am honoured to have been select to fight this election. Sinn Féin in this constituency are on the up, as we have proved by increasing our vote at every assembly election. This shows the momentum is with Sinn Féin thanks to our strong team of councillors on Causeway Coast and Glens council and our record of delivering for the local area,” said Mr. O’hOisin.

“Myself and Caoimhe are both extremely experienced in working for our constituents over many years and we can continue to do that as part of a strengthened Sinn Féin team in the assembly.