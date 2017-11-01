Attacks create unfounded image of city as unsafe: Derry Mayor

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, has warned there’s a danger violent incidents in the city centre will create a false impression that Derry is a “dangerous place to go at the weekend”.

Colr. McHugh raised the issue at the council’s monthly meeting for October on Thursday.

The Mayor referred to the “unfortunate situation in the city where a person has been attacked” and suffered “severe” injuries.

The Mayor said it was an issue that seemed to have been “raising its ugly head” in the city and that it created “an image, even if it is not well-founded, that the city is a dangerous place to go at the weekend.”

The Mayor specifically referred to the injuries sustained by Waterside man Danny Payne in a suspected assault the weekend before lst and wished him well in his recovery.