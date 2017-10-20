Award for Museum of Free Derry building

The construction firm which built the new Museum of Free Derry has been recognised at the recent 2017 Construction Excellence Awards held in Belfast.

Co Tyrone firm McAleer &Teague were named joint winners of the Social/Community Construction Award at the function last Thursday past.

Representatives from both McAleer &Teague and the Museum of Free Derry, attended the Awards Gala Evening, held at the Culloden Hotel &Spa in Belfast.

McAleer & Teague shared the award with the firm which constructed the C. S. Lewis-inspired East Belfast Greenway.

Hosted by the Construction Employers Federation (CEF) in partnership with ‘Specify’ magazine, the awards also recognised winners from across the NI construction industry for excellence in general construction, housing, infrastructure and quality performance.

The Board and staff of the Museum of Free Derry said they are delighted at news that the new Bogside museum is now an award-winning facility and extended their congratulations to McAleer &Teague on such a “fantastic achievement.”

A spokesperson for the construction firm said: ‘McAleer &Teague are delighted to have received the Social/Community Construction Award to acknowledge the iconic Museum of Free Derry.

“To be awarded such a prestigious accolade is testament to our committed approach to delivering innovative and complex projects, with high build quality and client satisfaction at the fore.’

For more information on the museum, see: www.museumoffreederry.org.