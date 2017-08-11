Aware Mood Walk in Derry

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Maolíosa McHugh has linked up with AWARE to encourage people to sign up and participate in their annual fundraising Mood Walk in Derry.

The family-friendly event will take place at Foyle Arena on September 8, 2017, at 6:30pm.

As in previous years, participants can choose between a 5k or 10k walk.

The evening will begin with a short warm up to lift moods and ensure those taking part are physically and mentally prepared for the Mood Walk.

After the walk, there will be live music, children’s entertainment, a barbecue and a host of other celebrations taking place.

Mayor McHugh, who has chosen AWARE as his Mayoral charity for his year in office, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be supporting AWARE during my term, and most importantly supporting the AWARE Mood Walk on September 8.

“The walk is set to be a fun event and I would encourage everyone to show their support for AWARE by registering for the Mood Walk and help raise money for our national depression charity.

“AWARE provide amazing services throughout Derry and Strabane so it would be fantastic to see the community come together to show their support for mental health and the many people suffering from depression not just in Foyle, but across the country as well.”

Local man Ronan McCay is part of the AWARE Fundraising Group, a group of volunteers organising the walk. Ronan said:

“I am delighted to be involved in the AWARE Fundraising Group helping to organise such an important event in our City.”

Mr McCay added: “Depression can affect anyone at any stage in their life, and unfortunately there is still a massive stigma attached to the illness.

“Support from the local community would help to tackle that stigma, so I would encourage walkers or runners of all ages and capabilities to sign up and participate in the AWARE Mood Walk.

“The AWARE Mood Walk is a sponsored walk so we are encouraging people to fundraise as much money as they can for doing the walk.

“All money raised is put directly back into the services AWARE provide in educating and supporting people with depression.

“If one person fundraised £45, this would help AWARE put three young people through their mental health awareness programme, ‘Mood Matters for Young People,” he added.