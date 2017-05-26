Baby girl dies after found in car on one of hottest days of the year

A baby has died after it was found inside a car in Ireland on one of the hottest days of the year.

The seventh month old girl was described as "unresponsive" when she was discovered inside a car in Dundrum, Co. Tipperary on Thursday.

Thursday was one of the hottest days in Ireland so far this this year.

The baby girl was airlifted to hospital in Limerick but was pronounced dead shortly after 5p.m.

Garrda are investigating the incident which is being treated as a tragedy.