Ballyarnett play park gets green light

Planning permission has been approved for the construction of a new play-park in Ballyarnett Country Park.

The permission was granted by Derry City and Strabane District Council (D.C.S.D.C.).

Welcoming the announcement Sinn Fein Councillor for the greater Shantallow area, Tony Hassan, said the new park would benefit the entire community.

“This is welcome news for the thousands of people who live right across the district,” said Colr. Hassan.

“The Ballyarnett Country Park can provide a wide range of opportunities and act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the area. It has been under-utilised for many years and I believe it has nowhere reached its full potential yet, in providing parklands and facilities for residents in the local area and for the city as a whole.”

Colr. Hassan added: “This announcement that planning approval has been given by the Council for a new play park there is a major step forward.

“The master plan for the Ballyarnett Country Park offers a real opportunity to build the foundations for the next five to ten years and put in place something the entire community can be proud of.”