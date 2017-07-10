Ballyliffin Club and Martin McGuinness praised after Inishowen secures Irish Open

The team at Ballyliffin Golf Club and late Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness have been praised for helping to secure the 2018 Irish Open for Inishowen.

Inishowen’s Sinn Fein Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said the Irish Open was “a huge vote of confidence” in the local facility and the wider area.

He was speaking after it was confirmed that the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will be held in the Glashedy Links course next year.

Senator Mac Lochlainn said: “I want to heartily congratulate John Farren and all the team at Ballyliffin Golf Club on this fantastic achievement.

“They have worked so hard over the years to develop the courses and facilities at Ballyliffin. They are a credit to Inishowen.

“They had the ambition and vision to pursue a bid to host the Irish Open, a prestigious European Tour event that attracts some of the best golfers in the world. And they have delivered.

“I also want to acknowledge the support of Martin McGuinness for this bid.

“He would be so proud that his beloved Inishowen will benefit so much from this”.

In Derry meanwhile, Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney also welcomed the news.

He said: “This is a very good news story for Ballyliffin, Inishowen, Derry City and the surrounding area.

“The north west of Ireland is becoming a well-known golf destination and this is very positive for the tourism and hospitality sectors.

“These tournaments and other such events offer the opportunity to showcase the natural heritage and attractions of Donegal, Derry and the wider region to the visitors who come for the Golf tournaments.

“It is vitally important that we take advantage of this to develop our tourism sector into the future.”