Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank window frames to be examined

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley has welcomed the Housing Executive’s commitment to assess wooden framed double glazing windows in Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank.

Colr. McGinley said: “A number of residents in the Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank estates have expressed concern at the deteriorating condition of their window frames.

“Following discussions with senior Housing Executive personnel I have been given assurances that an assessment of windows will be carried out in the near future. This is a welcome development and I will continue to engage with the HE in relation to the results of the planned assessment and the programmes of work which may be required.”