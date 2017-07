Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley has called on people to ensure that pedal bikes are securely locked away when not in use.

He said: “There have been incidents recently where pedal bikes have been stolen from people’s property in the Ballymagroarty area and left vandalised. There is no excuse for this type of behaviour which deprives children of their possessions but I would ask everyone to ensure that the bikes are placed in a securely locked place.”