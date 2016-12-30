Bedtime stories in Strathfoyle

Students, staff and parents from Strathfoyle Nursery School were recently entertained by enchanting tales at the ‘Big Bedtime Read’ event.

The event was launched at the nursery school this month to encourage families to read to children in the evenings.

Local librarian Philip McLaughlin engages the children with his stories.

The children came to nursery in their pyjamas and enjoyed a range of stories and rhymes delivered by nursery staff and the local librarian Mr. Philip McLaughlin.

A spokesperson for Strathfoyle Nursery School said: “Parents commented positively on the occasion which further developed home/school partnerships in supporting bedtime reading in the home.

“Story bags with books funded by the ‘Getting Ready to Learn’ Department of Education initiative have been enthusiastically received by the children and Mrs. Fox and her nursery team look forward to organising further ‘Big Bedtime Read’ events in the future.”

‘Getting Ready To Learn’ is part of The Early Intervention Transformation Programme.

Some of the parents and children who attended the event.

The Programme (EITP) is a Northern Ireland Executive/Atlantic Philanthropies Delivering Social Change Signature Programme.

It is funded jointly by the Delivering Social Change fund, Departments of Health, Justice, Communities and Education, and the Atlantic Philanthropies.

The Early Intervention Transformation Programme aims to improve outcomes for children and young people across Northern Ireland through embedding early intervention.

The project seeks to support pre-school education providers with Department for Education-funded places to encourage and develop parental involvement in children’s early learning.

Local children and families being entertained at Strathfoyle Nursery School.

It is focused on improving outcomes for children in pre-school by engaging and empowering parents to help them create and sustain positive home learning environments.

The focus of the programme involves: Government working together/pulling resources to focus on prevention and earlier intervention; using evidence to inform changes to practice; to deliver transformational improvements in outcomes that can be sustained over the long-term and on using data, research and outcome indicators to demonstrate impact on outcomes for children.

Successive studies have pointed to bedtime reading as an important method of helping a child’s development and also helps parents and guardians to spend valuable time together with children.

As well as the benefits in terms of literacy and imagination, it is also regarded as vital for establishing a fondness for reading at a young age.