Bemis jobs boost a vote of confidence for Derry: Mayor

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Hilary McClintock, says Bemis’ decision to establish its Euro business centre in Campsie with the potential creation of up to 95 new jobs will enhance Derry’s reputation as an exciting place to do business.

She said: “This is a fantastic boost for the city and region, and reaffirms Bernis Company’s confidence in Northern Ireland and in our local talent and skills base.

“This is a major investment in the region and a huge vote of confidence in our workforce.

“This announcement will not only provide much needed employment, it reaffirms the city and region’s position as a competitive, exciting and innovative place to invest and do business.

“I would also like to acknowledge the joint efforts of Invest NI and the Council in helping to secure these jobs.”

SDLP MP Mark Durkan said: “I am delighted that Bemis Company Inc. is to create 95 new jobs at Campsie by 2021.

“This decision by the company is recognition of the calibre and productivity of the existing workforce who have earned this extra investment.

“It also gives the Derry site a stronger focus for the company’s global operations.

“I would like to pledge my continuing support to the local management and workforce as they grow these jobs and strengthen the company in the years to come.”