Benone beach to fly a Blue Flag this summer

Benone Beach is among eight Northern Ireland beaches that can proudly display an international Blue Flag this summer.

The golden strand at Magilligan is no stranger to the Blue Flag, having held it now for a number of years.

Beaches with a Blue Flag show their commitment to protecting the coastal environment, water quality, safety, and access for all.

The eight awarded this year is down from 10 flags awarded last year.

WORLD CLASS BEACHES

Tony Wilcox, chairman of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said: “Having Northern Ireland’s world class beaches managed to such high standards is helping improve the quality of our lives as well as attracting visitors.”

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs monitors identified bathing waters on 20 occasions during the annual bathing season, which runs from June 1 until September 15.

Sinn Féin East Derry Westminster General Election candidate, Dermot Nicholl, said she welcomed the news five local seaside spots - Benone, Downhill, Portrush East Strand, West Strand and Portstewart - were recognised.

“Having such well maintained beaches has a positive impact on local peoples lives who use the beaches year-round for walking, and other activities as well, as helping to attract tourists.

“Local businesses will also benefit from those coming to enjoy our many attractions in this area.

“These awards also tell us of the great work being put in by staff to maintain the areas and that people using the areas are respecting them.”