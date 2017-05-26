‘Big T’ as Elvis among a host of entertainment lined up for Rocking Chair BBQ and concert for St. Brigid’s College

There’ll be a great night’s crack for a great cause this Sunday evening as parents, staff and ex-pupils of St. Brigid’s College convene for a fund-raising barbecue, raffle and variety concert in the Rocking Chair Bar on Waterloo Street.

All monies raised from the event, which is set to get underway from 6.30pm will be used for the benefit of pupils attending the Carnhill school, as well as for local community projects in the greater Shantallow and Galliagh area.

Well-known charity fund-raiser, John ‘Dicey’ O’Reilly, who has helped arrange the event, explained: “We’re doing a barbecue and we’re going to have a few singers including Thomas ‘Big T’ McGilloway, who does Elvis, in as well.

“Then we’ll be having an auction and a raffle. We managed to raise £1,400 at the last event and last year we were able to send people to Lourdes ,to help the sick and disabled.

“We’re doing it for the school community this year.”

‘Dicey’ has a prodigious record as a fund-raiser when it comes to raising money for good causes throughout the city.

Remarkably, he helped raise over £23,000 for a variety of local charities over the course of last year, including the Derry Trust Fund (pictured left), and all by simply putting on entertainment out the back of the Rocking Chair.

“It went so good last year we’ve decided to do it annually now,” he said.

“I do 12 a year. I raised over £23,000 over the past year. It’s always up in the bar,” he said.

Tickets for the fund-raiser on Sunday night are £3 but the barbecue is free and as well as ‘Big T’ as Elvis, the entertainment includes, Venice, Joe Dolan Tribute, Horizon, J.P. O’Reilly, James McLaughlin, Our Joka, Paul Jennings,Barbara Carlin, The Singing Cabbie and Hugh Murray.